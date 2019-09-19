Trump says the Fed should have acted faster but today’s action is fine

President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to lower interest rates was "fine" but the central bank should have acted sooner.

"I think it's fine. I think that frankly they should have acted faster," Trump told reporters on a trip to California.

