International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says the Fed should have acted faster but today’s action is fine

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 04:31 IST
Trump says the Fed should have acted faster but today’s action is fine

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to lower interest rates was "fine" but the central bank should have acted sooner.

"I think it's fine. I think that frankly they should have acted faster," Trump told reporters on a trip to California.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019