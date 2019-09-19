DUP says Stormont assembly would have a role in possible backstop solution

The Northern Irish party propping up Britain's minority government is not seeking a veto over European rules as part of a possible solution to the controversial backstop, one of its senior lawmakers said on Thursday. "If new arrangements are proposed to deal with the consequences of Brexit for cross-border trade, then obviously the assembly is going to be part of that," Jeffrey Donaldson said in a radio interview with Good Morning Ulster

Pressed if that meant a veto for the Northern Irish assembly, he said he was not saying the EU would not be able to change its own rules. The opposition of the DUP to the so-called "backstop" mechanism to ensure there is no physical barrier with EU-member Ireland after Britain leaves the bloc has proven a formidable obstacle to clinching a divorce deal.

