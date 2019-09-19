Pakistan's glide path as failing state is even defying gravity: Manish Tewari

Pakistan's self-delusion cannot obfuscate the alarming ground realities of that country, senior Congress party leader Manish Tewari has said. Tewari also expressed concerns over daily threat of nuclear weapons by the top Pakistani leaders. He said such a provocative behaviour is something that the world needs to be worried about.

The "problem of using nuclear deterrence in provocative ways involves Pakistan whose glide path as a failing state is now even defying gravity and poses a real and present danger to it's very survivability," Tewari said during a keynote address at the "India on the Hill: Charting a Future for Indo-US Relations". The event was jointly organised by The Heritage Foundation from the US and the Observer Research Foundation from India. The event was attended by the top think-tank experts from the US and India.

"...the shrill drumbeat of Pakistani self-delusion cannot obfuscate the alarming ground realities of that country any longer," Tewari said. Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it. Identifying Afghanistan and the talks with the Taliban as a challenge, the Congress spokesperson said it was extremely important the United States and India consult frequently and transparently because India also has stakes in the war-torn country.

"And the worst thing that could happen to the bilateral relationship is if India, anticipating the worst, chooses to pre-empt what might be an evolutionary transformation of the Afghan problem because of choices that India is compelled to make in order to avert dangers that it foresees on the horizon,” he said.

