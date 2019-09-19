International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran's Zarif warns against war over Saudi attacks

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 19-09-2019 15:48 IST
Iran's Zarif warns against war over Saudi attacks

Image Credit: Flickr

Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday U.S. and allies' accusations that attacks on Saudi oil sites were "an act of war" may be aimed at deceiving U.S. President Donald Trump into a war against Tehran. "'Act of war' or AGITATION for WAR? Remnants of #B_Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive @realdonaldtrump into war," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called "B-team" including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the U.S. president into a conflict with Tehran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described on Wednesday the attacks on Saudi Arabia as "an act of war".

Also Read: Allies hail Mugabe, UK brands him 'autocrat'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019