Iran's Zarif warns against war over Saudi attacks

Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday U.S. and allies' accusations that attacks on Saudi oil sites were "an act of war" may be aimed at deceiving U.S. President Donald Trump into a war against Tehran. "'Act of war' or AGITATION for WAR? Remnants of #B_Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive @realdonaldtrump into war," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called "B-team" including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the U.S. president into a conflict with Tehran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described on Wednesday the attacks on Saudi Arabia as "an act of war".

Also Read: Allies hail Mugabe, UK brands him 'autocrat'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)