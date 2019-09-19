Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN13 TRUMP-HOWDYMODI Trump hints at some announcement at 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston

Washington: US President Donald Trump has hinted that there “could be” some announcement by him at the mega “Howdy Modi!” event in Houston on Sunday, where he would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the 50,000-strong Indian diaspora. By Lalit K Jha

FGN27 NASA-LD CHANDRAYAAN-IMAGES NASA captures images of Chandrayaan-2's Moon landing site: Report

Houston: As the deadline to re-establish communication with Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander nears, NASA's Moon orbiter has captured images of the lunar region where the Indian mission made an unsuccessful attempt to soft land, according to a media report that quoted a project scientist of the US space agency.

FGN25 ISRAEL-3RDLD ELECTION Netanyahu calls on Gantz to form unity government together

Jerusalem: Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on his main challenger Benny Gantz to form a unity government with him to avoid a third election, after no clear winner emerged in the unprecedented repeat polls. By Harinder Mishra

FGN21 UK-2NDLD NIRAV Nirav Modi remanded until Oct 17, UK extradition trial planned for May 2020

London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until October 17 by a UK court which said it was working towards his extradition trial hearing in May next year. By Aditi Khanna

FGN19 PAK-IMRAN-SAUDI Pak PM leaves for Saudi to discuss Kashmir, bilateral issues: FO

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including the Kashmir issue, with the Kingdom's leadership. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN12AFGHAN-LD ATTACK Suicide bomb in southern Afghanistan, kills at least 20

Kabul: A powerful early morning suicide truck bomb devastated a hospital in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 90 others, an official said. (AP)

