Rajnath Singh, other Union ministers to take part in BJP's 'Jan-Jagran Abhiyan' rally in Jammu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other Union ministers and the top central leadership of the BJP will take part in the party's 'Jan-Jagran Abhiyaan' rally on the eve of Maharaja Hari Singh's 125th birthday on Sunday here. The proposed rally is the part of the BJP's ongoing nationwide campaign on the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The party plans to hold 10 meetings of its senior leaders and Union ministers in the state, including a large gathering in Srinagar.

During the rally, the speakers will highlight the contribution of the Maharaja to the state and also focus on the "ill effects" of Articles 370 and 35A on the state economy, culture and development, BJP state vice president and convenor 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' (public awareness campaign) Thakur Narayan Singh told reporters here on Wednesday. "Top national leaders, Union ministers will address the rally at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu on September 22. The Jan-Jagran Abhiyaan rally will be organized on Sunday on the eve of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh," he said.

The rally will be addressed by top national leaders, including Rajnath Singh. BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju, Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur are also expected to speak on the occasion, the BJP state vice president said. Thakur Narayan Singh said the grand rally on the eve of the 125th birthday of the Maharaja is being organized to pay tributes to the Kashmiri ruler for his contribution to society, state, and the nation.

He said an exhibition will also be held on the life of the Maharaja on the occasion. The Jammu Bar Association, various social organizations and prominent members of the civil society are actively supporting the program, he said.

Thakur Narayan Singh appealed to the people to join the rally to show their support for the Maharaja, whose "image is being deliberately tarnished by certain agencies". The vested interests are giving false and misleading statements to create an atmosphere of confusion, but it is a historical fact that the Maharaja supported Independent India long before the partition during the "round table conference" where he clearly indicated that he wanted to be a part of India, he said.

The British, bewildered over this, along with Sheikh Abdullah connived against the Maharaja to forcibly oust him from his home state, the BJP state vice president alleged. "Lord Mountbatten, Abdullah and Jawaharlal Nehru were the real culprits for all the mess in the region, especially in incorporating controversial Articles," he further alleged.

