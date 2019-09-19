'Wrong policies' of Modi govt to blame for economic woes: Cong

The Mumbai Congress on Thursday said "wrong policies" of the Narendra Modi government have led to the slowdown in the economy. Eknath Gaikwad, president of the city Congress, said the 2016 demonetisation exercise and implementation of the GST were among the factors responsible for the current economic scenario.

Local Congress leaders held a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. Gaikwad, speaking at the protest meet, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a "dictatorial" attitude.

"Due to wrong policies of the Modi government, there is a rise in unemployment and inflation. The GDP has gone down, value of the rupee has gone down. "Several big industrialists have spoken about unprecedented recession. Some companies have laid off workers, while some others have shut down their units," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his `Maha Janadesh Yatra', Gaikwad said the BJP leader is least concerned about tacking this economic crisis in Maharashtra. Gaikwad claimed the common man in Maharashtra is fed up with the BJP-Shiv Sena government and maintained the Congress will do well at the upcoming assembly polls.

"All party workers should unite, hit the ground, reach out to people and create awareness about the failures of the state government," he said..

