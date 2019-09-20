REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in major political trouble just weeks before facing voters, tripped up by a penchant for poor jokes and dressing up that have let him down before and are now raising accusations of racial insensitivity.

SAUDI-ARAMCO/ U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it was building a coalition to deter Iranian threats following a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. U.S.

WASHINGTONDC-CRIME/ One dead, five hurt in Washington, D.C. shooting: police

One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C., not far from the White House, police said. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/

Lawmaker accuses Justice Department of blocking whistleblower disclosure WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman on Thursday accused the Justice Department of blocking intelligence officials from giving Congress a whistleblower complaint reported to involve communications between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.

BUSINESS CHINA-ECONOMY/RATES

China's new one-year lending benchmark rate cut marginally SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China marginally cut its new one-year benchmark lending rate for the second month in a row on Friday, as the central bank seeks to guide borrowing costs lower for an economy hit by the Sino-U.S. trade war.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION Japan August consumer inflation cools to 2-yr low in blow to BOJ

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer inflation slowed to a new two-year low in August due to lower oil costs and feeble economic growth, data showed on Friday, adding to the central bank's growing challenges in achieving its elusive 2% price target. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-AREA51/ Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near secretive U.S. base

RACHEL, Nev. (Reuters) - Scores of UFO enthusiasts converged on rural Nevada on Thursday for a pilgrimage of sorts to the U.S. installation known as Area 51, long rumored to house government secrets about alien life, as law enforcement officials beefed up security around the military base. CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HANFU

Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture BEIJING (Reuters) - Li Doudou's grey kitten squeezes in next to her as she sits painstakingly applying makeup and putting up her hair in a bun adorned with elaborate ornaments.

SPORTS RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP/

A leap into the great wide open at Asia's first World Cup TOKYO (Reuters) - The leaders of the game have lined up all week proclaiming the ninth Rugby World Cup as "historic" and for once the hyperbole was not misplaced as the sport prepared to take a bold leap out of its comfort zone.

SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-AST/ Man United boss backs goalscorer Greenwood to play key role

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood's first senior goal in the 1-0 Europa League win over Astana is early proof that the club were right to back the teenager after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS LEBANON-POLITICS/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

Lebanese PM Hariri to meet French President Macron in Paris Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. They are expected to discuss Lebanon's progress on economic reforms required by donor countries. Both leaders give statements upon arrival.

20 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-BOWFISHING/ (PIX) (TV)

Bow hunters target invasive Asian carp for sport on the Illinois River A firefighter and archery enthusiast is making some extra cash with a novel if modest contribution to the ecosystem of the Great Lakes - taking paying customers out for boat rides on the Illinois River to hunt invasive Asian carp fish with bows and arrows.

20 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SLOVAKIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Anti-corruption protest takes place in Bratislava Slovakia's anti-corruption, anti-government protests that started after last year's killing of an investigative journalist and his fiancee return in Bratislava and several towns across Slovakia amid fallout from the investigation that has exposed highly-placed connections of a businessman charged with ordering the killing.

20 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER: How might the Trump whistleblower mystery unfold? According to some national security lawyers, acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire is likely breaking the law by refusing to brief members of Congress about a whistle-blower complaint from within the intelligence community that reportedly involves President Donald Trump.

20 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUTOS-CYBER/ (PIX) (TV) FOCUS-Once hacked, twice shy: Auto supplier Harman learns to fight cyber carjackers

Wary of hackers gaining entry to their vehicles, automakers have beefed up cybersecurity protocols, asking suppliers to comply with hundreds of pages of requirements. 20 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LATVIA-GOVERNOR/PRESS Latvian central bank governor faces press ahead of corruption trial

The governor of Latvia's central bank Ilmars Rimsevics, accused of taking bribes and money laundering, holds a regular press conference before the corruption trial begins in early November. 20 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida is interviewed on CNBC

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is interviewed on CNBC, approx. 1000 EDT/1400 GMT. 20 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at credit markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the "Where are We in the Credit Cycle? Outlook for Credit Markets" conference hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business, in New York. 20 Sep 11:20 ET / 15:20 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan particpates in moderated question-and-answer session before a community forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, San Antonio Branch, in Corpus Christi, Texas. 20 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/ABORTION

Abortion battle resumes as U.S. Supreme Court returns With new abortion cases on a fast track to the U.S. Supreme Court, the conservative majority has the opportunity within weeks to take up new cases that could curb woman's ability to obtain the procedure as the justices return for the start of a new term.

20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC-METHANE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) SPECIAL REPORT: The three women racing to defuse a climate-change bomb

Scientists from the British Geological Survey use a specialist aircraft to assess methane levels over the Swedish Arctic, part of a global research effort to understand a mysterious global surge in the heat-trapping gas. 20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day one of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition which Europe have won on both previous occasions.

20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

