US steps up call for free and open Indo-Pacific as Aus PM Morrison arrives for state visit

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived here on Friday for a state visit as President Donald Trump stepped up his efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China flexing its muscles in the region. Speaking to reporters, a senior administration official also said that Australia was an essential part of President Donald Trump's vision of a free open Indo-Pacific.

"What we're trying to highlight in this (Australian) visit in terms of specific policies, the President's vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, as is highlighted in the National Security Strategy and other strategy documents, Australians are an absolutely essential partner in that free and open Indo-Pacific vision," the official said. "They (Australia) coordinate with us. We have numerous mechanisms for cooperation already to really capture the full breadth of the challenges and the opportunities in the region. And we are in constant contact with them. This visit is designed to highlight some of that cooperation," he said.

The official said Australia was America's tremendous partner on Iran and North Korea. "The Australians have been a tremendous partner on Iran and a key partner' in the American efforts in North Korea," he said.

"They've been absolutely steadfast as it relates to broader issues of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific and coordinating with us on that. So we want to highlight the security and then the regional architecture side of the relationship," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. China has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, a biogeographic region comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have counter claims over the sea. President Trump is hosting Prime Minister Morrison and the country's First Lady Jennifer Morrison for a State Visit and a State Dinner at the White House.

Following Morrison's state visit, President Trump would be leaving for Houston to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy Modi" rally and address more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in what is the largest gathering of this small but influential ethnic community in the US. The unprecedented gesture by Trump is also seen as being part of his overall Indo-Pacific strategy.

According to the official, the issue of rare earth is a common area of concern for both the countries and soon a plan would be churned out to improve the security and strengths. "We're going to be rolling out a plan to improve security and supply of rare earth in a way that is mutually beneficial to both countries and strengthens our -- both security -- our physical security and our economic security," he said.

The two countries are also expected to announce some co-operation in space and announcement of some programs to work on recycling and waste management, especially in oceans plastic.

