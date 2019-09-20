International Development News
Trump: U.S. making a lot of progress with China

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 20-09-2019 21:11 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world's biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, and the total would soon reach $100 billion. "I will say this: we're making a lot of progress with China," Trump said.

COUNTRY : United States
