Pelosi says withholding of whistleblower complaint violates law

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 20-09-2019 23:31 IST
Pelosi says withholding of whistleblower complaint violates law

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the acting director of national intelligence was breaking the law with his decision to withhold from Congress a whistleblower complaint reported to address communications between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.

"If the President has done what has been alleged, then he is stepping into a dangerous minefield with serious repercussions for his administration and our democracy," Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said in a statement.

"The president and acting DNI's stonewalling must end immediately," she said.

COUNTRY : United States
