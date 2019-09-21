Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN9 US-HOWDYMODI-INDIANS

Indian-Americans all set to welcome Modi for 'Howdy, Modi' event Houston: Indian-Americans in Houston are all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, to be attended by 50,000 audiences, the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.By Seema Hakhu Kachru

Jaishankar holds talks on terrorism, regional issues with top Finnish leadership Helsinki: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held long discussions on cross-border terrorism with the top Finnish leadership, amidst Pakistan's bid to internationalize the Kashmir issue after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Trump to meet Pak PM Imran on Monday, PM Modi on Tuesday in New York Washington: US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a day after he joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in Houston and will again hold a meeting with the Indian leader in New York on Tuesday, a senior official has said. By Lalit K Jha

No need to have trade deal with China before 2020 elections: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he does not feel the need to strike a trade agreement with China before the next year's presidential elections, emphasizing that he is looking for a complete and not a "partial deal" with Beijing. By Lalit K Jha

China is a threat to the world: US President Trump Washington: Expressing concern over China's growing military might, US President Donald Trump has said the Communist nation is a threat to the world and blamed his predecessors for not stopping it from stealing America's intellectual property to bolster its defence capabilities. By Lalit K Jha

US corporate sector hails India's move to slash income tax rate for companies Washington: The US' corporate sector has lauded the Indian government for substantially slashing the income tax rate to 25.17 percent, saying the move will reverse the economic slowdown and allow global companies a "good option" for growing their manufacturing base in the country. By Lalit K Jha

India important actor in climate action, making fantastic efforts in renewable energy: UN chief United Nations: India is a very important actor and "fundamental partner" in international efforts on climate action and is making a "fantastic effort" to grow its renewable energy basket, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said. By Yoshita Singh

Iran's Guard says ready for 'any scenario' amid US standoff Tehran: Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard is ready for combat and "any scenario," its chief commander said Saturday, as the country's nuclear deal with world powers collapses and the U.S. alleged Iran was behind a weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia that shook global energy markets. (AP)

China, Solomon Islands establish diplomatic relations Beijing: China and the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations Saturday, days after the Pacific island nation severed ties with Taiwan. (AFP)

'Millions' protest in youth-led global climate strike New York: Masses of children skipped school to join a global strike against climate change that teen activist Greta Thunberg said was "only the beginning," ahead of a UN youth summit she will participate on Saturday.

