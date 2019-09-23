International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Punjab bypolls: Cong announces candidates for 4 assembly seats

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 23-09-2019 17:15 IST
Punjab bypolls: Cong announces candidates for 4 assembly seats

The Congress on Monday announced candidates for bye-elections in four assembly seats in Punjab, with former state youth Congress chief Raminder Amla to contest from Jalalabad, the constituency represented by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for candidates of four bye-elections to Punjab," according to a party statement.

While Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal will contest from Phagwara-SC seat, Indu Bala has been fielded from Mukerian and Sandeep Singh Sandhu from Dakha assembly constituency. The assembly seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs won this Lok Sabha election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019