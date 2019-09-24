International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. House committees threaten Trump administration subpoenas over documents

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 24-09-2019 01:15 IST
U.S. House committees threaten Trump administration subpoenas over documents

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three U.S. House of Representatives Committees on Monday threatened to issue subpoenas to obtain documents related to President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine if the administration does not comply with their request.

The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees sent a letter demanding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo produce documents related to what they referred to as efforts by Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to solicit Ukrainian interference in the 2020 U.S. election.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump arrives at the NRG stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019