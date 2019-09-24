T'gana: Ex-MLA Padmavati Reddy is Cong nominee in Huzurnagar

Congress on Tuesday announced that former MLA Padmavathi Reddy would be its candidate for the October 21 bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Telangana. Her candidature was announced by the AICC in Delhi, Congress sources said.

Padmavathi Reddy, wife of state Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, had represented Kodad in the assembly earlier. The bypoll, necessitated due to the election of Uttam Kumar Reddy to the Lok Sabha, is seen as a prestigious battle for him to retain the seat.

The ruling TRS has again fielded S Saidireddy, who lost the Assembly polls last year. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday appointed party general secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as the incharge for the Huzurnagar bypoll, TRS sources said.

The TRS president asked Reddy to coordinate with ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from Suryapet district and implement the party's strategy for the bypoll, they said. He also instructed ministers and MLAs to focus on the coming municipal elections, the sources said.

Rao suggested that MPs, MLCs and party senior leaders take up campaign in the Huzurnagar bypoll, they added. Meanwhile, the core committee of the state BJP discussed the Huzurnagar bye-election on Tuesday.

BJP sources said several aspirants have sought tickets for the bypoll. Though it won only one seat in the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP is on a high in Telangana after its surprise gains in Lok Sabha polls (winning four of the total 19 constituencies)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)