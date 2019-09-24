Ruling communist parties of Nepal and Chinese sign MoU to strengthen fraternal ties

The ruling communist parties of Nepal and China signed a memorandum of understanding here on Tuesday to establish fraternal ties between the two parties, ahead of the possible visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The chief of Nepal Communist Party's (NCP) foreign affairs department Madhav Kumar and the chief of international liaison of Communist Party of China (CPC) Song Tao signed the understanding in the presence of Nepal Prime Minister and NCP co-chair KP Sharma Oli.

According to NCP leader Bishnu Rijal, the MoU mentions high-level visits between the two parties, sharing communist ideology, experiences and training, and sharing development models. The MoU is a renewal of relations between the NCP and the CPC, especially after the NCP was formed with the merger of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) with the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Rijal said.

He said both parties had separate friendly relations with the CPC before the merger. "Nepal and the NCP are committed to the 'One China' policy and we are moving ahead as per the same commitment," Rijal said.

The MoU has been signed ahead of Chinese President Xi's expected visit to Nepal in the second week of October, according to sources in the NCP. On Monday, the two ruling communist parties of Nepal and China organised an ideological symposium.

