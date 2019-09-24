Delhi BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'playing' with sentiments of street vendors

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "playing" with the sentiments of street vendors by making "unrealistic" promises of providing them certificates and licenses within a record period. The reaction came soon after the AAP dispensation announced that it has constituted 28 town vending committees (TVCs) in the national capital and notified them to give legal status to street vendors.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, "Kejriwal's sympathy with 'rehri-patriwalas' is a cover up for his inaction in the last 55 months." He said the Supreme Court in September 2018 directed the Delhi government to come out with a notification to set up town vending committees in accordance with the 2014 Street Vendors Act.

Gupta said the apex court frowned upon the alleged failure of the Delhi government for not doing anything in the matter in the last four years. "Now, after so much delay, it has asked the three MCDs to complete survey within one month. The time frame of 30 days seems to be unrealistic particularly, keeping in view the ensuing festive season," he alleged.

"Kejriwal is likely to shift the blame to local bodies when the survey is not completed within the given time," Gupta claimed. Earlier in the day, the chief minister said civic bodies have been asked to start conducting surveys to identify vendors and vending spots through their respective town vending committees in 10 to 15 days.

The surveys are expected to be completed within one to two months. No one will be able to harass these street vendors and hawkers, extort money or seize their goods after that, he said.

