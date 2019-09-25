U.S. House to vote Wednesday on whistleblower complaint resolution, Pelosi says

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution making clear Congress disapproves of the Trump administration's effort to block the release of a whistleblower complaint, House Democratic leaders said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement on Tuesday that the resolution will also call for the need to protect the whistleblower, a member of the intelligence community who reportedly voiced concern over an alleged effort by President Donald Trump to enlist Ukraine to smear a U.S. political opponent.

