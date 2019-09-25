Manoj Tiwari lambast Kejriwal over NRC remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday criticised Arvind Kejriwal's statement that if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were implemented in Delhi, Tiwari would be the first one to have to leave the national capital. "I would like to ask if he wants to say that a person who hails from Purvanchal is an illegal infiltrator, whom he wants to chase out of Delhi. People who have migrated from other states are considered as foreigners by you (Delhi CM)? You want to chase them out from Delhi, you're one among them. If this is his intention then I think he has lost his mental stability. How does an IRS officer not know what NRC is?," the BJP MP said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stated that Manoj Tiwari will be the first one to leave Delhi if it is implemented. While addressing the media in New Delhi, Kejriwal was asked about his views on the implementation of NRC as promised by the Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. He then stated that Tiwari will have to leave if NRC is implemented in Delhi. "If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari ji will have to leave Delhi," Kejriwal stated.

Tiwari had earlier demanded that a National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as illegal immigrants who have settled here are 'dangerous and the demand will be part of the party's election manifesto for the Assembly polls next year. The NRC has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)