New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL53 2NDLDALL-PM Some people alarmed when they hear 'Om', 'cow', says PM; gets flak from Oppn Mathura (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday hit out at critics who argue that the mention of words 'Om' and 'cow' takes India centuries back, saying they are hell-bent on damaging the country.

DEL8 JK-SITUATION Restrictions lifted from most parts of Kashmir, private vehicles on roads in Srinagar Srinagar: Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said. DEL30 JK-LD DGP-RECRUITMENT No fresh recruitment of local youth among militant ranks in J-K: DGP Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said there have been no reports of any fresh recruitment of local youth joining militant ranks in the state, where life is returning to normal.

DES31 UP-TECHIE-AKHILESH SP accuses UP govt of 'traffic terrorism' over death of man Lucknow (UP): Slamming the UP government over the death of a techie allegedly after an altercation with traffic police over suspected violation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that it end the "harassment" of people by rejecting the "repressive rules" like other states. DEL46 UP-LD CHINMAYANAND SIT quizzes Chinmayanand's lawyer, takes woman to hospital for medical examination Shahjahanpur (UP): A special investigation team on Wednesday quizzed for over five hours the lawyer of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, against whom a student has levelled rape charges.

DES22 UP-RAJA BHAIYA-FATHER FIR against MLA Raja Bhaiya's father Pratapgarh (UP): The police have registered an FIR against the father of independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, for defying restrictions on holding a "bhandara" on a Muharram procession route in Kunda here. DES30 RJ-BHAGWAT-LD CAVALCADE Car in Bhagwat's convoy hits motorcycle, kills 6-year-old in Rajasthan Jaipur: A six-year-old boy was killed and his grandfather injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

DES11 RJ-SPEAKER LS Speaker praises Brahmins, triggers row Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has triggered a controversy by saying that Brahmins always held a high place in society, with a civil rights group announcing that it will complain to the President. DEL48 HR-KHATTAR Khattar loses cool during rally as supporters try to place crown on his head Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lost his cool when supporters tried to place a crown on his head even as he held an axe during a rally.

DES32 PB-ADVISORS SAD-BJP delegation seeks disqualification of MLAs appointed advisors to CM Chandigarh: A SAD-BJP delegation here on Wednesday met Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh and demanded that the six Congress MLAs appointed advisors to the Punjab chief minister be disqualified. DES18 PB-SATYARTHI Invest in education, health of children, says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Mohali (Pb): Noting that children are not "our future" but "our present", Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Wednesday underscored the need for investing in their education, health and wellbeing.

DES38 PB-SPECIAL TRAIN Centre approves special train for 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday said the Centre has accepted its request for a special train connecting New Delhi with Sultanpur Lodhi for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. DEL22 HP-GUV-SWORN IN Dattatreya sworn in as Himachal governor Shimla: Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya took oath as Himachal Pradesh governor on Wednesday, succeeding Kalraj Mishra..

