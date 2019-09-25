Bedi asks voters in Kamaraj Nagar Assembly segment to vote

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday appealed to voters in the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency here, which goes to by-poll on October 21, to exercise their franchise without fear or favour. In a release, the former IPS officer said, "the voters in Kamaraj nagar Assembly segment should vote without fear or favour." Kamaraj Nagar segment goes to a by poll on October 21 to fill the vacancy caused by the election of the incumbent member V Vaithilingam of the Congress to Lok Sabha in the poll held on April 28 this year.

Bedi said with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the context of the by election, she had suspended public grievances meetings, visitors meeting and also all other official engagements in her office (Raj Nivas) till the process of election was over. She also said her field visits would be held in abeyance till the competition of the process of election.

However officers in government departments could hear and address the public grievances as per the existing system. Her office would acknowledge and forward all the petitions received in person or through posts to the concerned departments for disposal as per rules and would be tracked for the results, the Lt Governor said in the release.

All social media handles of the Lt Governor's office would also remain suspended during the period of MCC, she added..

