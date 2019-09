London, Sep 25 (AFP) Britain's parliament resumed on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend it was "unlawful, void and of no effect".

Johnson, who has vowed to press ahead with his plans for Brexit on October 31, was due to address MPs later on Wednesday. (AFP) SCY

