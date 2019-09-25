Pelosi still hopes to work with Trump on drug bill despite impeachment inquire

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she still hopes to work with U.S. President Donald Trump on drug pricing legislation, even though she announced the day before that her chamber was launching a formal impeachment inquiry that could ultimately remove Trump from the White House.

"I certainly hope so. I don't think that erases any concern he might have for America's working families and their need for lower drug prices," Pelosi told reporters when asked whether she still hoped to work with Trump on legislation to lower drug prices.

