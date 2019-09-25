U.S. House Intelligence chairman: Trump's Ukraine call far more damning than expected

International Development News
The chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president was far more damning than expected.

Schiff, a Democrat, said the memo of the call that the White House released earlier on Wednesday in which Trump asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, currently seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, sounded like threats made by the mafia.

