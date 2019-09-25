UPDATE 1-Trump doubts Pelosi will hold USMCA vote as Democrats push impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced skepticism on Wednesday over whether House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a vote on the new U.S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) after Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry against him.

While U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he was confident USMCA would come up for a vote and pass, Trump told him in front of reporters that he knows "these people" better, referring to Democrats. "I don't think Nancy Pelosi will have time," said Trump. "She's wasting her time on a, you know let's use a word that they used to use a lot: a 'manufactured crisis.'"

Pelosi announced on Tuesday that Democrats in the House of Representatives had launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, accusing him of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year's election. "I don't know whether or not they're going to have time to do any deals," Trump said. "I don't think they can do any deals. You know, we were working on guns, gun safety."

Lighthizer later said was confident USMCA would come up for a vote because it is an extremely good agreement and "if it did not pass it would be a catastrophe for our economy." He said Democrats had asked for specific and sensible things where they wanted assurances.

"We should modify this ... legislation to accommodate their needs. This should be a bipartisan bill," Lighthizer said.

