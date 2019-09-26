International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK government will seek recess for Conservative Conference - source

Reuters London
Updated: 26-09-2019 00:18 IST
UK government will seek recess for Conservative Conference - source

Image Credit: Pixabay

The British government will ask lawmakers on Thursday to approve a motion that would temporarily shut parliament to allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservative Party to hold its annual conference next week, a source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the government would put forward motion to call a recess. Conservative conference is due to run from Sept. 29 until Oct. 2. Any such motion would be subject to the approval of lawmakers in parliament.

Also Read: Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament 'unlawful': UK Supreme Court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019