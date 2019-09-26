International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

If parliament rejects confidence vote, PM Johnson has green light for Brexit plan- spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 26-09-2019 00:19 IST
If parliament rejects confidence vote, PM Johnson has green light for Brexit plan- spokesman

Image Credit: Pixabay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will see it as a green light to get on with his plan to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 if opposition parties decline his offer to hold a no-confidence vote on Thursday, his spokesman said.

"If MPs (Members of Parliament) don't take the opportunity to say they have no confidence in the government, the government should be allowed to get on with its strategy of taking the UK out on Oct. 31," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

Also Read: Pakistan's UN envoy call British PM Boris Johnson 'Foreign Minister'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019