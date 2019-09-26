Stalin greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday and lauded the Congress veteran's leadership in Parliament and politics. The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition took to Twitter to greet Singh.

"I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday. Our country continues to benefit from Dr. Singh's leadership in Parliament and politics," he said. "I wish him many more years in service to the country and its people. #ManmohanSingh," Stalin added.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and one of Congress' top leaders, turned 87 today. The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was prime minister for 10 years before the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014, with PM Narendra Modi assuming office for the first time.

