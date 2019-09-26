REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SAUDI-KHASHOGGI

Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch,' Saudi crown prince tells PBS Saudi Arabia's crown prince said he bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by Saudi operatives "because it happened under my watch," according to a PBS documentary to be broadcast next week.

BRITAIN-EU

Step back from Brexit's tribal inferno, murdered lawmaker's husband tells UK

The husband of murdered British lawmaker Jo Cox said he was shocked by the fury of the Brexit debate and called on both sides to step back from the inferno of vitriolic rhetoric after Prime Minister Boris Johnson goaded his opponents in parliament. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER

U.S. lawmakers to grill Trump intel chief about whistleblower report

President Donald Trump's top intelligence official will be grilled by U.S. lawmakers on Thursday over the administration's handling of a whistleblower report central to an impeachment inquiry into the president.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-DEMOCRATS

Selling impeachment: Democrats search for common message against Trump Facing the tough task of selling voters on an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Democrats struggled on Wednesday to craft a unified message explaining why he might deserve to be removed from office.

BUSINESS ALTRIA-M-A-PHILIP MORRIS

Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks The chief executive of e-cigarette maker Juul stepped down on Wednesday as merger talks between its biggest investor Altria and Philip Morris collapsed in the face of a regulatory backlash against vaping that could reshape the industry.

PG-E-US-BANKRUPTCY

PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2 billion as part of a reorganization plan

A group of PG&E Corp noteholders said in a court filing on Wednesday that they are ready to invest $29.2 billion into the power producer as part of a reorganization plan that will pay off liabilities from wildfires that drove it to bankruptcy.

ENTERTAINMENT

FACEBOOK-DISINFORMATION

Viral visuals driving social media manipulation on YouTube, Instagram: researchers

The success of viral memes, videos, and pictures in spreading online disinformation is fueling organized social media manipulation on Instagram and YouTube, researchers at Oxford University said on Thursday.

USA-EGYPT-COFFIN

After New York visit, the looted coffin of ancient Egyptian priest goes home The gilded coffin of a high-ranking ancient Egyptian priest, which had been buried, looted and illegally sold before going on public display at a New York museum, was returned on Wednesday to Egyptian authorities.

SPORTS TENNIS-KYRGIOS

Kyrgios handed suspended ban, fine for Cincinnati outburst Australia's Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 on Thursday for "aggravated behavior" following an investigation by the ATP.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN

Japan bench captain Leitch, Mafi at number eight for Ireland clash

Japan left captain Michael Leitch out of their starting team for Saturday's clash with Pool A favorites Ireland, as a fit-again Amanaki Mafi took, is placed in the back row as one of five changes from their victory over Russia.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/WARREN (PIX)

Liberal Warren's sweeping plans fueling rise with a broad swath of voters Senator Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination to consistently increase her level of support over the past six months, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IRAN/POMPEO

Pompeo to speak on U.S. energy resources initiative amid tensions with Iran U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to speak at a State Department event focusing on energy resources as Washington looks to further intensify efforts to choke off Iran's oil revenues and deprive any entities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard from funds crucial to the Islamic Republic's troubled economy.

26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM-PUBLIC (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets the public Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam meets the public on Thursday in her first public consultations aimed at healing rifts in society after the city was rocked by a series of sometimes violent protests in the past few months.

26 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV)

Intelligence chief testifies on Trump's phone call with Ukraine president Joseph Maguire, the acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence, testifies to the House Intelligence Committee on a whistleblower's memorandum regarding a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

26 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-COURTS/SECRECY-CONGRESS (PIX)

Reuters reporters to testify before congressional panel probing court secrecy Reuters reporters Lisa Girion and Dan Levine will testify Sept. 26 before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee exploring the lack of transparency in the federal courts.

26 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT IRAN-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Iran's Rouhani holds a news conference after saying no to U.S. talks offer Iranian President Hassan Rouhani holds a news conference on Thursday when the escalating crisis between Tehran and Washington has raised concerns of war in the Gulf.

26 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT JAPAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Japan to release annual defense white paper outlining its security concerns in East Asia. The paper comes after a series of fresh missile tests by North Korea and as China and Russia ratchet up military exercises in waters close to Japan.

27 Sep UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

China, Russia challenge the United States at UN gathering High-ranking ministers from China and Russia will dominate the fourth day of debate at the U.N. General Assembly, looking to expand their U.N. influence as the U.S. downgrades its efforts at the world body under President Donald Trump.

27 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

COLUMN-MILLER/SOCIAL SECURITY (PIX) U.S. Democrats have wisely moved to the left on ideas for Social Security reform

Just a few years ago, Democratic politicians were debating whether to accept cuts to Social Security benefits. No more: the only Social Security reform debate within the party is about how much benefits should be expanded - and how to pay for it. 26 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan gives opening remarks at a conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives opening remarks before the "Forging a New Path in North American Trade and Immigration" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in Dallas, Texas. 26 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/FEDLISTENS

Daly, Clarida speak at Fed Listens to an event

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida open an all-day conference on the costs and benefits of running a "hot" economy, part of the U.S. central bank's listening tour of America as it considers whether and how to change the way it goes about trying to deliver the stable prices and full employment that are its Congressionally mandated goals. 26 Sep 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

EGYPT-CENBANK/

Egypt's central bank announces interest rates

The Central Bank of Egypt's monetary policy committee is due to meet and decide if Egypt's interest rates will change or remain the same. 26 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

AIRBUS-CEO/ Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury speaks in Montreal

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury to hold an informal briefing in Montreal as global regulators gather at the UN aviation agency's triennial assembly. 26 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before risk management group

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Risk Management Monetary Policy" before the Richmond Chapter of the Risk Management Association, in Richmond, Va. 26 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 27 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE JUUL-LAWSUITS/ (TV)

Judicial panel to consider merging vaping lawsuits A federal judicial panel in Los Angeles is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to consolidate lawsuits against Juul Labs Inc over alleged injuries from vaping.

26 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/CDC CDC issues a weekly update of vaping-related lung illnesses

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its weekly tally of vaping-related lung illnesses 26 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference

The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments. 27 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-THE IRISHMAN/ (TV)

The world premiere of Scorsese film 'The Irishman' World premiere of Martin Scorsese's latest collaboration with Robert De Niro - "The Irishman" - a $200 million budget crime drama for streaming service Netflix that also stars Al Pacino

27 Sep BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANGOLA (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry unveils the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project in Angola, visits landmine project Prince Harry to unveil the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project in Angola and visit the landmine clearance project that featured in some of the most famous photographs of his late mother Princess Diana.

27 Sep SAUDI-TOURISM/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia to launch tourist visas for foreign visitors Saudi Arabia is expected to launch a visa scheme to open the kingdom to visitors from up to 50 countries as part of a drive to diversify the economy away from oil.

27 Sep

