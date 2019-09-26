International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK Conservative conference to go ahead as planned -PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:16 IST
UK Conservative conference to go ahead as planned -PM Johnson's spokesman

Image Credit: Flickr

The Conservative Party's annual conference will go ahead as planned, despite parliament rejecting the government's request to adjourn while it took place, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

Parliament, which does not usually sit during the Autumn political party conferences, convened again on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled this week that Johnson's decision to suspend it for a longer period than usual was unlawful.

The conference runs from Sunday to next Wednesday in the northern city of Manchester.

Also Read: UK government publishes no-deal Brexit scenarios predicting disorder

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019