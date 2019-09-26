Pelosi alleges Trump tried to cover up effort to pressure Ukraine

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday charged that President Donald Trump had engaged in an effort to cover up an attempt he made to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Pelosi, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, also said an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats would focus narrowly on the Ukraine episode and that other instances in which Trump may have abused the power of his office would be considered later.

