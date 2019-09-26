Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried in home district - government

Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe will be buried in his home district of Zvimba, not at a national shrine in Harare as previously planned, the information ministry said on Thursday.

Zimbabweans have been gripped by a public feud between government and Mugabe's family over where the country's long-ruling leader would be buried.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital on Sept. 6 aged 95.

