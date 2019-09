The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against Cuba's former president Raul Castro, accusing him of violations of human rights.

In his continued role in the communist party, "Raul Castro oversees a system that arbitrarily detains thousands of Cubans and currently holds more than 100 political prisoners," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

