Trump says there should be a way of stopping impeachment inquiry, perhaps through courts

Reuters New York
Updated: 26-09-2019 22:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democrats for their impeachment inquiry and said there should be a way to stop them, perhaps through courts.

"What ... Democrats are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed. There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts," Trump said upon returning from a trip to New York where he attended the U.N General Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
