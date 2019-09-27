PM Modi likely to focus on development, climate change in his UNGA address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday during which his focus is likely to be on the issues such as development, security, counter terrorism and climate change. Prime Minister Modi held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address.

He is likely to address the General Assembly in Hindi. Since its participation as a founding member of the UN in 1945, India has shown unwavering commitment to multilateralism to advance peace and security and promote broad-based inclusive economic growth and development in the world, the prime minister said last week in his departure statement.

"Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion" is this year's theme at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. "There are many pressing challenges for the international community -- a still fragile global economy, turbulence and tension in many parts of the world, growth and spread of terrorism, climate change and the endemic global challenge of poverty.

"They require stronger global commitment and concerted multilateral action. I will reiterate our commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is responsive, effective and inclusive, and in which India plays her due role," Modi had said in his departure statement last week. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the Prime Minister "will focus on what the high-level segment of the UNGA is meant to focus on which is - as an important economy, as an important country, as a responsible member of the UN - PM will flag what we are doing for development, for security, for peace and our expectations and aspirations of other countries."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UN General Assembly on Friday. Khan has said that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" in his address at the UNGA session. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

"If they (Pakistan) wish to dwell on this issue in the speech by their Prime Minister, they are welcome to do so," Gokhale had said. "Article 370 is an internal issue, there will be no discussion on it in the UN, we will have no discussion on it," he said last week in response to a question.

Prime Minister Modi will raise several issues such as development, climate change and other bilateral and multilateral issues "of which terrorism is one, but the focus will not be on it, but on the role of India at the international platform," Gokhale had said.

