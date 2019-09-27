International Development News
Trump says he refused to lift sanctions for an Iran meeting

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 19:09 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had refused a request by Tehran to lift sanctions in exchange for talks, contradicting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier on Friday said the United States had offered to lift restrictions to facilitate a meeting.

"Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!" Trump tweeted.

COUNTRY : United States
