Rising population like 2nd stage cancer, can become incurable if not controlled: Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday likened India's burgeoning population to "second stage cancer" and called for a stringent legislation to control it, saying that if not controlled then it will go into the fourth stage and become incurable. Speaking at a seminar on population control here, Singh, a hardline Hindutva leader of the BJP, said it is necessary to enact a stringent law and those who breach it should face punishments like revocation of their voting rights and economic curbs irrespective of their religions.

He said those opposed to measures for controlling population bring religion into the debate. Singh cited reports to claim that the fertility rate among women from the minority community is much higher than those from the majority.

"According to government figures, in 147 districts, fertility ratio is 3.2. If you ask me, the ratio among women among the majority community is 2.2 and it is 3.4 among women in the minority community women," he said. He also asked if it was not true that social harmony has worsened wherever the population of the majority community has declined, and claimed that at "54 places this has happened".

Emphasising on the rapidly growing population in the country, he said "two crore" people are being born in the country every year. "Rising population has become like a second stage cancer. If not controlled, this ailment will go into the fourth stage and become incurable," Singh said and stressed the need for legislation to control it in time.

"And this law would apply to Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and rest of the people," he said. Like China, India should bring a stringent law, Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had advocated measures to control population while expressing concern over its "explosive growth". Keeping one's family is also an act of patriotism, he had added. Singh said the prime minister has expressed concern over it.

The minster said the problem the burgeoning population creates can be seen at overcrowded schools, hospitals and public places and transport systems, like trains and metros. "So a person who keeps a small family is also in a way contributing to the growth of the country in some way," the minister said.

People would say that India's population today is 130 crore and some would say 135 crore, he said and claimed "it is a truth that India's population has reached 150 crore". "Aadhaar card authorities made 122 crore cards but there are those who have not been able to get the cards or those living in the streets, and illegal population about whom some people are having problem in connection with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) due to vote-bank politics," he said.

Singh said a people's movement is needed to push for a legislation on population control, adding that he will undertake a 'padyatra', which will be held from Meerut to Delhi, during October 11-13. BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh was also present at the event organised by the group Young Leaders Foundation at Hindi Bhawan here.

Mayukh said the issue of population control is a pressing one and the country must address it to ensure growth and prosperity.

