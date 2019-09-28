International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. House panel to hear from inspector general on whistleblower complaint - Axios

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 28-09-2019 03:23 IST
U.S. House panel to hear from inspector general on whistleblower complaint - Axios

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. House of Representatives committee will hear closed-door testimony from the intelligence community's inspector general on Oct. 4, news website Axios reported on Friday.

The hearing relates to the whistleblower report alleging President Donald Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, Axios said.

Also Read: PM Modi gifts picture of 'Howdy Modi' event to Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019