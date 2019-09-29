Group of Indian-Americans hold fundraiser for Joe Biden

Joe Biden is running for president to help "restore the soul" of the US, to rebuild its backbone and to unify the country, an Indian-American Democratic party supporter has said at a fundraiser organized for the former vice president. Biden's wife Jill attended the fundraiser in Fremont, California and addressed a small group of Indian-Americans who gathered to raise funds for the presidential campaign of Biden.

"Joe Biden is running for president to help restore the soul of this great nation, to rebuild the backbone of the United States and to unify the country," said entrepreneur and Democratic political activist Ajay Jain Bhutoria who hosted the event at his house. "Along with his experience, stability, measured analysis and response, Biden will additionally bring dignified leadership at home and a respected leader on the world stage," said Bhutoria.

In her brief remarks, Jill spoke at length about being on the campaign trail and people urging her to convince her husband to run for president, especially during such a "tumultuous time in the country's history". The power of a story, she said, is vital in shaping a person's identity.

"I've been thinking a lot about stories, and the stories we tell really shape our identity and they can isolate us, and they can make us afraid. They can make us angry or even inspire violence — kind of violence that we've seen again and again," said Jill. "But our stories can really rise up to kindness as well. They can remind us that our differences are precious and that our similarities infinite — that our community, our country, is capable of beautiful and powerful things," she said.

The former second lady of the United States expressed gratitude to the donors, calling on them to share their support with their friends and community, as she also expressed what she felt was important in a leader for the country. "You want them to hear what the president has to say... a president that we can be proud of, a president who brings people together, instead of tearing families apart," Jill said.

"A president who believes that our best days are ahead of us. That's my husband, Joe Biden. And that's the future I want. And I think that's the future you want too. And that's why we're all here today," she said.

