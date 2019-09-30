International Development News
Former Trump adviser Bolton sounds alarm on North Korea

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 30-09-2019 19:28 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser John Bolton, a harsh critic of North Korea, said the country will not give up its nuclear weapons under current conditions and the United States was in a standoff with Pyongyang.

"Time works against those who oppose nuclear proliferation and a relaxed attitude to time is a benefit to the likes of North Korea and Iran," Bolton said in a speech at the The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

COUNTRY : United States
