Congress in TN to hold demo next month over economy slowdown

The Congress in Tamil Nadu on Monday decided to hold a state-wide demonstration next month protesting against the Centre for its 'failure' to revive the economy. A one-day special General Body meeting of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee held here decided to hold the protest by the end of next month, its president K S Alagiri told reporters.

A total of ten resolutions, including one on the protest, were adopted, he said adding the meeting also condemned as "political vendetta" the arrest of senior party leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram and "attempt" to impose Hindi. Accusing the ruling AIADMK of spending crores of rupees for by-elections, Alagiri said the Congress had no money.

Congress workers should work hard to ensure the candidates of Secular Progressive Alliance win the bypolls in Vikravandi and Nanguneri assembly constituencies..

