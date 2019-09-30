31 file papers for assembly polls in Haryana 

Thirty-one candidates filed nomination papers from 26 assembly constituencies in Haryana on Monday. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said one nomination each was filed from Tohana and Ratia in Fatehabad and Ganaur and Gohana in Sonipat.

He said two nomination papers were filed from Jind, one each from Julana and Thanesar in Kurukshetra district. One nomination paper each was filed from Nalwa, Hansi and Adampur in Hisar district.

He said in an official release that three nomination papers were filed from Badshahpur in Gurgoan district, one each from Yamunanagar, Sadhaura and Radaur in Yamunanagar district. Three nomination papers were filed from Mahendragarh, Narnaul and Nangal Chaudhary assembly constituencies in Mahendragarh district.

Similarly, one nomination each was filed from Naraingarh in Ambala district and Tosham in Bhiwani district. Two nominations were filed from Bahadurgarh and one from Beri in Jhajjar district.

The poll official said one nomination paper was filed from Rewari and two from Bawal in Rewari district. One nomination each was filed from Faridabad NIT and Ballabhgarh in Faridabad.

He said one nomination paper was filed from the Karnal assembly constituency. On the first day for the filing nominations for the Haryana assembly elections, 10 candidates submitted papers.

The nomination process started on September 27 and will continue till October 4. Nomination papers can't be filed on October 2 due to a public holiday. The polls to the 90-member assembly will be held on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)