International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Barr asked foreign officials to help probe of Russia inquiry origins -Washington Post

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 01-10-2019 03:32 IST
Barr asked foreign officials to help probe of Russia inquiry origins -Washington Post

Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has met overseas with foreign intelligence officials to seek their help in a Justice Department inquiry into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The Post said Barr had made overtures to British intelligence officials and last week traveled to Italy, where he and John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut who in reviewing U.S. intelligence work surrounding the 2016 election, met senior Italian government officials and Barr asked the Italians to assist Durham.

The Post said Barr's involvement was likely to spur further criticism by Democrats who are pursuing an inquiry into impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019