Romania proposes MEP as new EU commissioner after first candidate blocked

Romania's ruling Social Democrats picked European lawmaker Dan Nica as commissioner-designate after their first proposal Rovana Plumb was blocked by EU lawmakers, party sources were quoted by private television Digi24 as saying. Digi24 said the decision to propose Nica - a member of the European Parliament since 2014 - was taken in a meeting of party seniors and was unanimous.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's first choice for transport commissioner was rejected on Monday, along with Hungary's candidate, by the legal affairs committee of the EU parliament because of conflicts of interest.

