Two visions at UNGA: One dealing with peace and other with warmongering, says Naidu

In an apparent swipe at the Pakistani leadership, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the 74th Session of the UNGA brought into focus two diametrically opposite visions -- one dealing with lasting peace and development and the other indulging in "warmongering". Addressing a gathering here, he said India effectively unveiled its vision for peace and development for humanity at the ongoing 74th UNGA Session "in contrast to the mindset that believes in violence, terrorism and warmongering for short-sighted vested interests".

Naidu complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing the cause of peace and prosperity for larger good by giving an account of the unfolding development narrative of India that is aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "This session of UN presented a clear choice between peaceful coexistence and pursuit of conflicts bordering on perversion. It brought out in focus diametrically opposite visions powered by statesmanship soaring high in the statement of PM Modi and its opposite of brinkmanship stooping too low," he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan premier Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly in New York last week.

However, he did not name Pakistan or Khan. The vice president made these remarks at the presentation of the 20th Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence, 2019 to plant scientist Manju Sharma.

The 115th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri will be celebrated on Wednesday. Referring to Shastri, Naidu said the values and morals that he taught and lived by, have transcended time and generations and are valuable for all times.

"I urge youngsters to learn about his exemplary life and draw inspiration from it to serve the nation with zeal and passion...Lal Bahadur Shastri was known as a man of great integrity and competence. He was humble, tolerant with great inner strength who understood the language of common man. He was renowned for his resoluteness of spirit and firmness of action," the vice president pointed out.

