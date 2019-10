British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday the cost of a no deal Brexit paled in comparison to the political costs of not leaving the European Union on Oct. 31.

Speaking at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference, Javid said the political cost of missing the end of October deadline would be unbearable.

