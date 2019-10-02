President, PM Modi pay tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary at the Vijay Ghat here. Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia received Modi and other dignitaries, and accompanied them to the 'samadhi' of the former prime minister to pay their tributes.

According to a senior official, the AAP government has been organising the function at Vijay Ghat on the birth anniversary of Shastri for around four years as the Centre has given this responsibility to the Delhi administration. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, Sisodia and senior BJP leader L K Advani were among those who paid tributes to Shastri.

After paying tributes to Shastri, Kejriwal and Sisodia went to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. "Today is birth anniversary of two great souls. Gandhiji, an epitome of truth and non-violence and Shastriji of simplicity and honesty. Greetings to countrymen on birth anniversary of these great personalities," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the recent Lok Sabha elections.

