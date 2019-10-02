DUP says if EU rejects UK Brexit offer, we 'enter realm of no deal'

The leader of the Northern Irish party that supports British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government on Tuesday said that, if the European Union rejects Britain's latest Brexit proposals, "we will be entering the realms of 'no-deal'".

"I think the prime minister has been very clear about what he wants to do. He wants to get a deal," Arlene Foster told ITV television.

"But he is also very clear that if the European Union rejects what I think is a sensible and balanced deal and is about compromise, if they reject that, then we will be entering the realms of 'no-deal'," Foster said.

