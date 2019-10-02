International Development News
President to visit Home Affairs office to interact with staff members

The visit is in fulfillment of the President’s commitment in the 2018 State of the Nation Address to visit government departments and key state institutions as part of ensuring alignment in the work of government as well as promoting good governance and professionalism in the public sector. 

Devdiscourse News Desk Pretoria
Updated: 02-10-2019 21:37 IST
To this end, President Ramaphosa has visited the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Defence and Military Veterans; International Relations and Cooperation and the State Security Agency. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 04 October 2019, visit the head office of the Department of Home Affairs in Tshwane to interact with Top Management and senior staff members.

To this end, President Ramaphosa has visited the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Defence and Military Veterans; International Relations and Cooperation and the State Security Agency.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

COUNTRY : South Africa
