Maharashtra polls: Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the ensuing state polls. His father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi Thackeray were also present at the office of Returning Officer.

Before arriving at the office, hordes of Shiv Sena supporters had joined Aaditya as he led a roadshow through lanes of Worli assembly constituency. Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am happy and excited. It feels great to witness the support of people". Thackeray's nomination rally also witnessed a show of support by Shiv Sena allies as flags of BJP and Republican Party of India (A) were also seen during the nomination march.

Ahead of his nomination, Thackeray also tweeted a picture of him bowing before a portrait of his grandfather and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena has fielded the junior Thackeray from the Worli seat, which is currently held by party leader Sushil Shinde.

Earlier, hoardings of Aaditya Thackeray which read 'How are you Worli?' in different languages were put up across the city. The spreadsheets have a picture of Aaditya and the phrase -- 'How are you Worli?' in various languages, including Urdu, Gujarati and Telugu, apart from Marathi.

The posters are seen as an attempt to woo voters residing in Mumbai, a melting pot of cultures. In August, Aaditya had launched a state-wide 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to express thank to voters for their support in this year's Lok Sabha polls and also to seek their favour for Assembly elections going to held on October 23. (ANI)

Also Read: Aaditya Thackeray says he will contest Maharashtra

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)